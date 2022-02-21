Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $610.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.29) to GBX 480 ($6.50) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $514.00.

Shares of BZLYF remained flat at $$6.64 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. Beazley has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

