Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for XLMedia (LON:XLM)

XLMedia (LON:XLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 76 ($1.03) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 123.53% from the company’s previous close.

LON XLM opened at GBX 34 ($0.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of £89.28 million and a P/E ratio of 113.33. XLMedia has a 12-month low of GBX 27.50 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 70 ($0.95). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.73.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

