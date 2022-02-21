Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.69.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

BBY stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.71. 1,853,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average is $109.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $92.93 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

