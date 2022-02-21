Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on March 3rd

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.412 per share on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of BWMX opened at $15.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $571.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. Betterware de Mexico has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Betterware de Mexico by 311.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWMX shares. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

