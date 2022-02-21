BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Separately, William Blair began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.10. 988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,626. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $10.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,142,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About BigBear.ai

