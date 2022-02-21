BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “
Separately, William Blair began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,142,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.
About BigBear.ai
