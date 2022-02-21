Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.460-$-0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $597 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.54 million.Bill.com also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.150 EPS.

NYSE:BILL opened at $224.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.61 and a beta of 2.41. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.19.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.25.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $227,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 111,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $33,330,180.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,253 shares of company stock worth $71,996,906. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

