Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.50 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 4,944,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,115,000 after buying an additional 1,257,028 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,863,000 after buying an additional 742,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,313.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 673,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,128,000 after buying an additional 645,516 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.22. 8,486,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,533,653. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.92 and a one year high of $118.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

