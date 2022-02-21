Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $477,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 164,059 shares of company stock worth $39,880,319 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,691,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,529. The firm has a market cap of $193.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $195.79 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.48.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

