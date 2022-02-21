Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97,629.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,194 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,453.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 47.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock traded down $9.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $556.01. 1,276,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 487.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $585.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $18,756,532. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.