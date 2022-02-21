Bitradio Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $62,585.12 and approximately $17.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008688 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,864,407 coins and its circulating supply is 10,864,402 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.