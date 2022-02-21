BlackRock Inc. Buys 43,106 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 749,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.76% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 41.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after acquiring an additional 380,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 235.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 21.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 44,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 872.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 38,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.6% during the third quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $18.05 on Monday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $356.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

