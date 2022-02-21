BlackRock Inc. Has $11.23 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 451,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 411,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

