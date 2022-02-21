BlackRock Inc. Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange by 5,443.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orange alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.3382 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.