BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,751 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $9,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 20.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 770.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIACA opened at $32.83 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

