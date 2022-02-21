BloombergSen Inc. Buys 942 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,286 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 444,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $287.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

