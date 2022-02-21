Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.62) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.62) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.65) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $66.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $66.18 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

