BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 52,688 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $176,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $480.12. 1,476,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,147. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $438.81 and a one year high of $533.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

