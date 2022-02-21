bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ING Group lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 1.11. bpost SA/NV has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

