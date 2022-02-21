Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Santander restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BAK traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. 243,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. Braskem has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.7104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

