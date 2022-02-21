Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.9% during the third quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 291,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 150,081 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $82.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.