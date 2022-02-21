Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $204,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.57 on Monday, hitting $399.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,570,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,468. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $341.92 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $420.63 and a 200-day moving average of $416.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

