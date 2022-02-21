Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $279,000 Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 29.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.57.

Shares of POOL opened at $454.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $501.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

