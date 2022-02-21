Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $67.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

