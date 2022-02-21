Brokerages Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of ALGM opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $1,537,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,480 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.