Brokerages Anticipate Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to report sales of $29.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.80 million. Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $30.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $122.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $122.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $130.85 million, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $131.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GNTY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.51. 11,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,174. The company has a market cap of $429.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.