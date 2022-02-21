Brokerages Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce sales of $140,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $430,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motus GI.
A number of analysts have weighed in on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of MOTS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. 2,491,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,335. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
