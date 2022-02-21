Brokerages Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce sales of $140,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $430,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motus GI.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motus GI by 59.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 124,458 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Motus GI by 654.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 300,696 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 541.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 151,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOTS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. 2,491,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,335. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

