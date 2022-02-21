Brokerages Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.27). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $3.76 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $183.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $67,380.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 49,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $210,335.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,433 shares of company stock worth $552,668 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,716,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $85,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

