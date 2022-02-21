Brokerages Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Post Earnings of $4.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will announce $4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.85. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings per share of $4.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $15.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $19.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.34 to $14.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.95. 465,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,524. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $126.42 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.39 and its 200 day moving average is $154.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

