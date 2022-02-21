Brokerages Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will post sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the lowest is $2.80 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $11.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $11.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $2,220,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.36. 3,921,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.79%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

