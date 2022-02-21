Brokerages Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Marchex posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marchex.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHX shares. TheStreet upgraded Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marchex in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marchex by 706.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marchex by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 22,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,609. The firm has a market cap of $84.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.79. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

