Brokerages Expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Riskified.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $19,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17. Riskified has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

