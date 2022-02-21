Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) PT at $80.23

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 561.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 85,031 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $488,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

