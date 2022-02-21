Brokerages Set Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target at $35.88

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Invitae by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invitae by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVTA traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,247,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,080. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

