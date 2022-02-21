Brokerages Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target at $19.12

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 36.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. 6,852,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,091,291. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

