Brokerages Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Price Target at $11.25

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 255,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 994.48%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

