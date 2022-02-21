Brokerages Set MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Price Target at €76.22

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €76.22 ($86.62).

MOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 10th.

MOR stock traded down €0.56 ($0.64) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €23.99 ($27.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €24.26 ($27.57) and a 1 year high of €90.28 ($102.59). The stock has a market cap of $819.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

