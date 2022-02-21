Brokerages Set Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Target Price at $26.44

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.44.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners cut Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,759.
Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -8.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $72.90.
About Poshmark
Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.
