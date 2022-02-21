Brokerages Set Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Target Price at $26.44

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners cut Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,759.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Poshmark by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,431 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Poshmark by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Poshmark by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,715 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 80,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 139.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,745 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 17,924 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -8.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

