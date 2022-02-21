Brokerages Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) PT at $25.29

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PRQR. JMP Securities reduced their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 3,244,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,496. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 75,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

