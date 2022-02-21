Brokerages Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Target Price at $52.57

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,274. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $34,090.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $29,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after buying an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

