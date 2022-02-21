Brokerages Set RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Price Target at €679.25

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €679.25 ($771.88).

RAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($848.86) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($920.45) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($954.55) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($590.91) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($721.59) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RAA stock opened at €663.60 ($754.09) on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($486.74) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($676.16). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €798.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €848.38.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.