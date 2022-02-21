Brokerages Set Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Price Target at $72.25

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $108.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.14. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $83.60 and a 1 year high of $108.78.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.