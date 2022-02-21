Brokers Offer Predictions for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

