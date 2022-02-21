Brokers Set Expectations for Crocs, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $79.26 on Monday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $70.34 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.36.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

