Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in SEA by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in SEA by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

NYSE:SE opened at $127.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $119.41 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.