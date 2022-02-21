Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,878 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSP. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.49.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

