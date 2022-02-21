Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in Discovery by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 66,396 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Discovery by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,723,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,128,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 32,109 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,975,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Discovery by 251.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 123,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 88,123 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.46.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $29.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

