Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Steven Madden as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter worth $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $205,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

