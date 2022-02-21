Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Steven Madden as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter worth $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $205,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
