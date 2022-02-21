Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker stock opened at $68.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bruker has a 12-month low of $56.93 and a 12-month high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Bruker by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.