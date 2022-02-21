Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Brunswick has raised its dividend payment by 63.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Brunswick has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brunswick to earn $11.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Brunswick stock opened at $95.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 30.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 44,214 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 470.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 63,426 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,509,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

