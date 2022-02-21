BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$5.25 price target on the stock.

ERE.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a C$5.40 target price for the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.42.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

ERE.UN stock opened at C$4.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$405.60 million and a P/E ratio of 4.40. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.44.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.